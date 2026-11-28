The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football Rivalry Week schedule features games like No. 9 UCLA vs. No. 15 USC (3:30 p.m. ET), No. 6 Alabama vs. Auburn (7:30 p.m. ET) and No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 24 Washington (7:30 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed three college football best bets for those matchups. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

UCLA +5.5 vs. USC

Auburn +14.5 vs. Alabama

Washington +14.5 vs. Oregon



Combining the picks into college football parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +587 (risk $100 to profit $587, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

UCLA +5.5 vs. USC

"The Bruins rank ninth in scoring defense, allowing 14.5 points and 260.8 yards per game," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "They hold runners to 88.5 yards per game and 2.7 yards per carry. UCLA leads the nation in defensive efficiency, allowing just 4.0 yards per play. UCLA's quarterback situation is uncertain, with freshman Madden Iamaleava likely to start. The Bruins rely on their run game, averaging 194 yards at 4.9 per carry. They have a stronger defense, a better run game, and a 9-2 record ATS. USC has a 6% chance to make the playoffs if they win, while UCLA would be on the bubble if they lose. Iamaleava's running ability could help late in the game if we need a backdoor cover, but my model calls for an upset." Bet on college football games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Auburn +14.5 vs. Alabama

"Outside of a disastrous performance at Ole Miss, Auburn has fared quite well against the SEC's elite on the road," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "A ten point loss at Tennessee was nothing to be embarrassed about and the Tigers own the best win of any team all season by winning at #1 ranked Georgia. Alex Golesh's team won't be intimidated on the road in Tuscaloosa. Since 2021, ranked Alabama teams have beaten unranked Auburn teams by only one score 3x and by more than 14 points only once. Another one possession game seems likely to me in this year's Iron Bowl, considering style points mean nothing for the Crimson Tide in the CFP committee's eyes. Alabama 30, Auburn 22." Bet on the Iron Bowl and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Washington +14.5 vs. Oregon

"Oregon's offense is rolling, having scored 31 or more points in four straight games," Cohen said. "Meanwhile, Washington has only surrendered 31 or more points once this season. What will give in this Pacific Northwest rivalry? The Huskies are 4-0 ATS on the road this season, having won three games outright. They also enter having won 4 of their last 5 games. The Ducks just need a victory and minor help to advance to next week's Big Ten Championship Game. Style points won't matter in this one whatsoever. Jedd Fisch's team keeps it close but falls short. Oregon 27, Washington 20." Bet on college football games and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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