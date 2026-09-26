The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football schedule is loaded with exciting games, and SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets for No. 10 LSU vs. No. 23 Texas A&M and No. 12 USC vs. No. 20 Oregon. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

USC vs. Oregon: Over 60.5 (-115)

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Under 51.5 points (-105)

Combining the two picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +265 (risk $100 to profit $265, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

USC vs. Oregon: Over 60.5 (-115)

"I'm trying to find ways this isn't a high-scoring game," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "The two times Lincoln Riley and Dan Lanning met, the scores were 36-27 and 42-27 (both Ducks victories). Oregon surrendered 66 combined points in Weeks 1 and 2 to Boise State and Oklahoma State. USC surrendered 65 points in Weeks 2 and 3 to Louisiana and Rutgers. I'm selling both defenses in this matchup. The last team with the ball wins on Saturday at the L.A Coliseum. Oregon 41, USC 38." Bet on Week 4 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Under 52.5 points (-105)

"I've far more faith in LSU than A&M right now but my lack of belief in Sam Leavitt is why I'm not ready to take LSU -8.5," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "Instead, I'll focus on the total as I won't be surprised if both offenses turtle up and struggle considering this is a must-win for both coming off a loss." Bet on Week 4 college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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