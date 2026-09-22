The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Every MLB team is in action on Tuesday. The Week 3 NFL schedule begins with Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps.

Tuesday MLB betting preview

Tampa Bay has two chances to clinch its first American League East title since 2021 when it faces the Yankees in a day/night doubleheader on Tuesday. The Rays hold a six-game lead over the Yankees atop the division, while the Yankees are two games away from clinching the AL's top wild-card spot over the Red Sox. New York is a -135 favorite in the night game on Tuesday, which begins at 7:05 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers have already clinched the NL West title heading into Tuesday night's game against San Diego, which begins at 10:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is two games behind Milwaukee for the top seed in the National League. Dodgers pitcher Justin Wrobleski (11-5, 3.70 ERA) is scheduled to face Padres starter Michael King (12-9, 3.03 ERA). Bet on the MLB and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Packers vs. Falcons betting preview

The Week 3 NFL schedule kicks off with Packers vs. Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Green Bay avoided a 0-2 start when it erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter and eventually beat the Jets in overtime. Atlanta has lost each of its first two games, including a 34-3 loss to the Panthers last week. The Packers are 7-point favorites in their first home game of the year, while the over/under is 43.5. Bet on Falcons vs. Packers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.