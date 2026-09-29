The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 MLB playoffs begin Tuesday with a four-game slate, and SportsLine's proven experts have found MLB best bets for Yankees vs. Red Sox and Cubs vs. Padres. According to the latest MLB odds, the Yankees are -145 money line favorites against the Red Sox. Another expert has NFL best bets for Steelers vs. Browns on Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Tuesday best bets at bet365

Yankees (-145) vs. Red Sox

Cubs (+108) vs. Padres

Steelers (-2.5) vs. Browns (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +550 (risk $100 to profit $550, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Yankees (-145) vs. Red Sox

"Nice break for the Yankees in that they didn't end up having to play at all Sunday with their home game getting canceled due to weather," SportsLine expert Matt Severance said. "Meanwhile, the Red Sox had to spend Saturday night in Florida for a meaningless Cubs game. It's not clear if Aaron Judge will go, and this clearly would rise if so, but I will back lock AL Cy Young winner Cam Schlittler regardless. He has a 0.74 ERA and .174 OBA in four starts this year against Boston. Last year, Schlittler pitched the clinching Game 3 of the AL WC series against the Red Sox and threw eight shutout innings with 12 strikeouts at Yankee Stadium." Bet on Red Sox vs. Yankees and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Cubs (+108) vs. Padres

"Michael King is the most overvalued postseason starter, with underlying stats suggesting major negative regression: a 4.42 xERA (+1.21 over actual ERA), .322 xwOBA, and .403 xSLG across 757 plate appearances," SportsLine expert Jeff Hochman said. "Chicago's disciplined lineup, led by Pete Crow-Armstrong (.399 wOBA), Alex Bregman, Seiya Suzuki, Michael Busch, and Ian Happ, should exploit King's contact issues. The Cubs dominated San Diego, winning five of six meetings, including two at Petco Park. Shota Imanaga (3.74 ERA, 3.81 xERA) provides a stable baseline as the Padres rank 19th in OPS vs. left-handed starters in all of baseball." Bet on Padres vs. Cubs and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Steelers -2.5 vs. Browns (-110)

"These two teams are 2-1, a surprise to many, including myself," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "The Steelers made changes to their offensive line prior to last week and responded with their best offensive performance by far, and I'm counting on that upgrade to help neutralize the Browns' quality defensive front. On the other side, I still don't trust the Browns offense at all after throwing for just 127 net passing yards at home against a questionable Panthers defense. This is a serious upgrade in opposing defense, and I don't have confidence in the Browns backdooring a cover. I also like fading the inexperienced head coach on a short week." Bet on Browns vs. Steelers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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