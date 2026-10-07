The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The MLB playoffs continue with Yankees vs. Rays on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, and SportsLine's proven computer model has revealed MLB best bets for that showdown. According to the latest Rays vs. Yankees odds at bet365, the Yankees are -170 money line favorites at home against Tampa Bay. On Thursday, the Cowboys will face the Buccaneers to kick off the Week 5 NFL schedule, and SportsLine's experts have two NFL best bets for Thursday Night Football. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Wednesday best bets at bet365

Rays +1.5 runs vs. Yankees (-165)

Over 47.5 points in Buccaneers vs. Cowboys (-111)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Chris Godwin Over 3.5 receptions (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +446 (risk $100 to profit $446, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Rays +1.5 runs vs. Yankees (-165)

Tampa Bay stunned the American League East when it finished 4.5 games ahead of New York atop the division standings during the regular season, and it has maintained that advantage in the ALDS. The Rays beat the Yankees in both games in Tampa Bay to open the series, outscoring their AL East rivals by a combined score of 6-2. The Yankees are 5-for-58 with 19 strikeouts in the series, and Rays starter Nick Martinez went 15-6 with a 3.10 ERA and 109 strikeouts during the regular season. SportsLine's model has Tampa Bay covering the run line in 68% of simulations. Bet on Yankees vs. Rays and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Over 47.5 points in Buccaneers vs. Cowboys (-111)



"The Cowboys will head into this game as huge favorites, and that's a situation where I want to play the Over," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "In 13 games over the last five seasons (mostly from 2022 and 2023), the Over is 12-0-1 in games where the Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown. Even with most of the data points in that sample from 3-4 years ago, this figures to be an ideal team to hit the Over with the Cowboys last in the NFL in yards per play allowed. They struggled to slow down running QBs in the first three weeks as well, so Jalon Daniels can extend drives with his legs and help the Bucs do their part to get this game over the total." Bet on Cowboys vs. Buccaneers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers: Chris Godwin Over 3.5 receptions (-110)



"Chris Godwin played a big part in rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels' debut," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Godwin reeled in six catches on seven targets (26% target rate), on a very QB friendly 2.3 average depth of target. He lined up in the slot for 70% of his routes, saw two designed screens, and had a 24% first read rate (all per Fantasy Points Data). Against the Cowboys, the Bucs will likely be in position where they'll be throwing. Godwin will avoided the Joey Porter Jr. matchup lining up inside, and the Cowboys have allowed the seventh most catches out of the slot as is. He might not break 25 yards, but I'm expecting another high volume game for the veteran." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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