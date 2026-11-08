The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule includes Packers vs. Patriots (4:25 p.m. ET) and 49ers vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET) in the afternoon, along with Bears vs. Buccaneers (8:20 p.m. ET) on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for all three of those games, including NFL picks on the Bears (-6) to cover against the Buccaneers. Patriots wide receiver A.J. Browns (ankle/knee) is inactive. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Packers (+3.5) vs. Patriots

49ers (-9.5) vs. Raiders

Bears (-6) vs. Buccaneers

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Packers (+3.5) vs. Patriots

"This will be a very good game between two of the NFL's best squads and best QBs," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "What has been the difference in the Packers the last two weeks has been the addition of RB Josh Jacobs. While the numbers don't wow you, it's his presence that has given this offense the requisite balance. I expect a back-and-forth affair that'll be more like a two point or field goal type game." Bet on Packers vs. Patriots and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

49ers (-9.5) vs. Raiders

"The injury news isn't good for the 49ers' offense, with Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel expected to miss Week 9," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "But it shouldn't matter against this Raiders' defense. The Jets scored on their first six possessions last week. Las Vegas has given up 33-plus points in four straight games, 30-plus in five straight. While San Fran comes off its bye eager to bounce back from its first loss, the Raiders are in a tough schedule spot, playing their second straight road game following an East Coast trip. I also love that Nick Bosa is expected to return after not playing since Week 2." Bet on 49ers vs. Raiders and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Bears (-6) vs. Buccaneers

"The Bears are off a stunning performance in Seattle, and we have to be careful not to buy high," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "But the lookahead for this game was also Bears -6, and I'm more a believer that the Bears are an elite team with Jeffery Simmons stabilizing the defense than I am the Buccaneers are a good team after two weird wins where they didn't have to throw the ball. The Bucs defense has been strong this season, but Chicago just carved up what might be the best defense in the league so I can't expect scoring will be impossible for the Bears. If the Bucs get behind, will we finally see something from the passing attack?" Bet on Bears vs. Buccaneers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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