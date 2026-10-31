The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday brings another exciting college football schedule with games like No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 17 Florida (3:30 p.m. ET), No. 2 Ohio State at USC (7:30 p.m. ET) and No. 1 Miami at North Carolina (7:30 p.m. ET). SportsLine's experts have revealed three college football best bets for those games. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Georgia -11.5 vs. Florida (-111)

North Carolina +13.5 vs. Miami (-103)

Ohio State vs. USC: Under 51.5 points (-115)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +549 (risk $100 to profit $549, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Georgia -11.5 vs. Florida

"This game is being played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the Gator Bowl is currently under construction. As if the Bulldogs needed anymore home field advantage! Georgia is 15-0 outright, 12-3 against the spread as a double-digit favorite vs. ranked teams since 2020," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "After their last five losses during the regular season / SEC Championship Game, the Bulldogs have won the next game by at least 14 points. Coming off a stunning home loss to Auburn and a bye week, Georgia will beat up on its southern neighbors yet again. Georgia 42, Florida 20." Bet on Florida vs. Georgia and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

North Carolina +13.5 vs. Miami

"This is a classic lookahead spot for the No. 1 team in the nation," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Miami has the game of the year next week in South Bend, but has to go to Chapel Hill first to take on an improved Tar Heels team. Miami leads the nation in scoring and yards, but North Carolina is 20th in red-zone defense, has a passing attack that can exploit Miami's 107th-ranked pass defense, and is a disciplined team (4th fewest penalties). Bill Belichick's squad played tough vs. Notre Dame a few weeks ago and had Clemson beat before the weather delay. If UNC can get Miami to stall a few times and catch Miami looking to South Bend, covering two TDs is in play." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ohio State vs. USC: Under 51.5 points

"USC struggled at Wisconsin last week, losing 24-7, and I think we'll see a similar score when Ohio State travels to Los Angeles to play the Trojans," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "Defense, with a possible downpour. USC has covered once in their last five games. That was at Penn State. Before that, they struggled against Washington at home, and the week before they struggled at home to Oregon, and since then we found out how bad Oregon is. Ohio State is using backup quarterback freshman Luke Fahey, and I think the defense will take this game over. Low-scoring, Buckeyes win, and it stays under." Bet on USC vs. Ohio State and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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