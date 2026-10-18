The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule includes Rams vs. Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET) and Chiefs vs. Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET), along with Packers vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET) on Sunday Night Football. According to the latest Chargers vs. Chiefs odds at bet365, Kansas City is favored by 8.5 points against the winless Chargers. SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for all three of those games, including NFL picks on the Packers (-1) to cover against the Cowboys. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Rams (-12.5) vs. Cardinals

Chargers (+8.5) vs. Chiefs

Packers (-1) vs. Cowboys

Combining the three picks into Sunday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to profit $595, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Rams vs. Cardinals: Rams -12.5

"The Cardinals have given up 31 or more points in four straight games," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "Offensively, they're averaging a league-low 4.5 yards per play. Even on a short week with their starting left tackle suspended, the Rams should leave no doubt, roll by at least two touchdowns and get back to .500." Bet on Rams vs. Cardinals and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chargers vs. Chiefs: Chargers +8.5



"The Chargers have been nothing short of a disaster," SportsLine expert Adam Thompson said. "They've scored over 17 points just once and are 0-5. But they've lost their last three games to the Bills by 8, Seahawks by 7 and Broncos by 6. Buffalo and Seattle games were on the road. KC's offense is on the same level as the Bills, and its defense is not as ferocious as the Seahawks. KC is unbeaten but let lesser teams like the Colts and Raiders hang, beating each by a field goal. If Justin Herbert can get some blocking, this can easily be another close Chiefs game." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Packers vs. Cowboys: Packers -1

"The Cowboys are on extra rest coming off an embarrassing outright loss as huge favorites, and while this may be a good bounce back spot, I'm still going to back a team with a good offense at home against Dallas' terrible defense when I only have to lay a point," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Both teams played the Jalon Daniels Bucs in the last two weeks, with Green Bay winning on the road and Dallas losing at home. The Packers' offensive line seems to be coming together, helping the offense to its best game of the year last week, and the defense has allowed more than 300 yards just once. The Cowboys are just 7-12-1 ATS as road 'dogs outdoors since 2020 with only five outright wins in that stretch." Bet on Cowboys vs. Packers and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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