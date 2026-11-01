The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's NFL schedule includes Lions vs. Vikings (1 p.m. ET) and Chiefs vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET) in the afternoon, along with Commanders vs. Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET) on Sunday Night Football. SportsLine's experts have revealed NFL best bets for all three of those games, including NFL picks on the Eagles (+6) to cover against the Commanders. Among Sunday's NFL inactives are Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate, Jets running back Breece Hall, and Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Sunday best bets at bet365

Lions -3 vs. Vikings

Chiefs to win (-120) vs. Broncos

Eagles (+6) vs. Commanders

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +610 (risk $100 to profit $610, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Lions (-3) vs. Vikings

"Brian Branch's return was monumental for the Lions last week, as Detroit held Green Bay to 5.0 yards per play," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "The hard-hitting safety had four tackles, a pass deflection and an interception, and he energized the entire defense. The Vikings' already shaky offense suffered a blow when running back Aaron Jones aggravated a left knee injury Sunday and was sent for an MRI. It won't be easy against Brian Flores' scary defense. But the last time Jared Goff played at home vs. the Vikings, he went 25 of 37 for 284 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Back the Lions to hand Minnesota its first loss and cover." Bet on Lions vs. Vikings and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Chiefs to win (-120) vs. Broncos

"The Broncos might be 5-2, but they have not played like it, 30th in total offense and 23rd in total defense," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "If they are counting on a 62-yard QB TD run or 52-yard TD swing pass vs. the Chiefs, it isn't going to happen. The Chiefs just played statistically one of their worst games of the year and were still in the game at Seattle in the fourth quarter. The difference in this one will be Denver's 28th-ranked rush defense against Ken Walker III, who leads the NFL with 701 yards. We saw this matchup in Week 1 with the Chiefs dominating in all stats (19-9 in 1st downs, 392-176 in yards, 34-26 TOP), and Walker had 173 yards." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Eagles (+6) vs. Commanders

"The Eagles remain beset by injuries heading into another primetime matchup, but they held their own against the Cowboys and held a lead late in the third quarter," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "Ultimately their defense was not able to get enough stops on a dangerous Cowboys offense, but this is a step down in quality of opponent, especially with Terry McLaurin and Jacory Croskey-Merritt sidelined. Washington's one win this year featured just one drive longer than 43 yards but somehow 33 points on the scoreboard, and they have the 31st scoring defense in the league. I don't think these units collectively deserved to be favored by this much against basically anyone, so I'm fading the massive market line move on this game." Bet on Eagles vs. Commanders and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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