The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's college football schedule is one of the best slates in recent years, as seven top-25 showdowns are set to unfold. SportsLine's experts have revealed college football best bets for No. 1 Miami vs. No. 11 Notre Dame, No. 2 Georgia vs. No. 10 Ole Miss and Michigan vs. Michigan State, with all three of those games kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney is out with an ankle injury. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Miami +7.5 vs. Notre Dame

Georgia -3.5 vs. Ole Miss

Michigan -14.5 vs. Michigan State

Combining the picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +596 (risk $100 to profit $596, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Miami +7.5 vs. Notre Dame

"Yes, Malachi Toney is out, and yes, it's a revenge spot for Notre Dame, but we are still getting 7.5 points with the No. 1 team in the country," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Even without Toney, Miami still has QB Darian Mensah, who has completed an incredible 80.7% of his passes for 2,425 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just one interception. The Hurricanes have the nation's No. 1 scoring offense (47.6 PPG) and No. 2 total offense (534.9 YPG). Toney is a huge loss, but this isn't a one-man offense. Miami has the nation's best rushing defense, allowing just 60.8 yards per game. Notre Dame has a balanced offense, but if the Hurricanes can make the Irish one-dimensional, that's a big advantage for Miami's chances of keeping this game close" Bet on Notre Dame vs. Miami and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Georgia -3.5 vs. Ole Miss

"These two teams played a couple of epic games in 2025. Both were see-saw affairs with more than 70 total points scored," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "But Ole Miss ended Georgia's season in a shocking Sugar Bowl victory and I think this is the payback spot for Kirby Smart's team. I've thought Georgia was the best team in the country all along and they responded very well last week vs. Florida after the stunning home loss to Auburn in mid-October. Going against Trinidad Chambliss, the ultimate gamer, on the other side scares me, but I'll play the Bulldogs for half a unit nonetheless. Georgia 34, Ole Miss 27." Bet on Ole Miss vs. Georgia and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Michigan -14.5 vs. Michigan State

"There's certainly a part of me worried about going against Pat Fitzgerald in a rivalry game that would be massive for him and his Spartans in Year One, but this Michigan State team is beat to hell," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "It's just as important for Michigan to get an impressive win here, and they've looked much better with Tommy Carr at QB. I think the Wolverines Big Bro Little Bro this week." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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