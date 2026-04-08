The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Wednesday's sports schedule features NBA matchups like Cavaliers vs. Hawks and Clippers vs. Thunder along with an MLB slate that concludes with Twins vs. Tigers on national television, while the first golf major of the year begins on Thursday in Augusta, Ga. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Cavaliers and Hawks are likely going to meet in the first round of the playoffs, but they will first play a home-and-home series that begins on Wednesday night. Cleveland clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference earlier this week, while the Hawks are currently in fifth place. The Cavaliers are 1.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 235.5.

At 10 p.m. ET, the Thunder will try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when they face the Clippers on the road. Oklahoma City cruised to a 123-87 win over the Lakers on Tuesday, while the Clippers are coming off consecutive wins over the Kings and Mavericks. Oklahoma City is a 7-point favorite in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 225.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, the final game of the day features the Twins vs. Tigers at 7:40 p.m. ET. Detroit is on a three-game losing streak after dropping the first two games of this series, while Minnesota can get back to the .500 mark overall this season. Tigers starter Framber Valdez (1-0, 0.75 ERA) will face Twins starter Bailey Ober (0-0, 6.75). Detroit is a -155 favorite in money line betting at bet365, while the over/under is 8. Other matchups on Wednesday night include Marlins (-133) vs. Reds, Rays (-108) vs. Cubs and Yankees (-201) vs. Athletics. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.