The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 10-game NBA schedule features Celtics vs. Hornets and Suns vs. Rockets, while the MLB slate is headlined by Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in a World Series rematch. There's also the year's first golf major down in Georgia. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Celtics are on a three-game winning streak heading into Tuesday's matchup against the Hornets, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. They are 2.5 games ahead of the Pistons for second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Hornets are in a battle with the 76ers, Raptors and Magic for the No. 6 through No. 9 seeds. The Celtics are 6.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 219.5.

At 11 p.m. ET, Phoenix and Houston will battle for playoff position in the Western Conference. The Rockets have won six straight and eight of 10 to give themselves a chance to move up to the No. 3 seed, while the Suns still have a mathematical shot at the No. 6 seed. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite in the Tuesday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 219.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, the slate is headlined by Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in a World Series rematch. Los Angeles cruised to a 14-2 win in the series opener on Monday, as Dalton Rushing hit two solo home runs and Shohei Ohtani also went deep. The Dodgers scored 31 runs in a three-game sweep at Washington over the weekend before piling up 17 hits against the struggling Blue Jays. Los Angeles is a -155 favorite in money line betting at bet365, while the over/under is 7.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.