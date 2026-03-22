The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a five-game NBA schedule on Sunday, headlined by Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers (+8.5) and Celtics vs. Timberwolves (+10) in a pair of nationally-televised matchups. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Celtics are riding a four-game winning streak heading into Sunday's matchup against the Timberwolves, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. Jaylen Brown scored 30 points in a win on Friday and ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring at 28.5 points per game. The Timberwolves are playing without the league's third-leading scorer, Anthony Edwards (knee), so they are 10-point road underdogs in the Sunday NBA odds at bet365.

The final game tipping off on Sunday is Suns vs. Raptors, which begins at 9 p.m. ET. Toronto had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on Friday, but is a 3.5-point favorite on Sunday. The Suns are playing the second leg of a back-to-back after losing their fifth straight game on Saturday, a 108-105 setback against the Bucks. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.