The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. A nationally-televised doubleheader is part of Wednesday's nine-game NBA schedule, as the Celtics host the Warriors at 7 p.m. ET and the Rockets face the Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

Boston lost consecutive games to the Spurs and Thunder last week, but it bounced back with wins over the Wizards and Suns. The Celtics wrap up their three-game homestand on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, as they try to remain four games behind Detroit atop the Eastern Conference standings. They are 12.5-point favorites against the Warriors, while the over/under is 215.5.

Wednesday's nightcap is Rockets vs. Lakers at 9:30 p.m. ET in a Western Conference showdown. Los Angeles picked up a 100-92 win over Houston on Monday in the first game of this two-game set in Houston. The Lakers now hold a 1.5-game lead over the Rockets for the third seed in the West, but the Rockets are 2.5-point home favorites in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.