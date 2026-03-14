The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Three college basketball major-conference tournaments will be decided on Saturday night, including Duke vs. Virginia in the ACC at 8:30 p.m. ET. There is also a full slate of NBA action, headlined by Lakers vs. Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday college basketball betting preview

No. 1 seed St. John's is a 2-point underdog against No. 2 seed UConn in the Big East title game at Madison Square Garden at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Huskies and Red Storm split their regular-season series, with both teams winning at home. The over/under for that matchup is 139.

Later in the night, No. 1 seed Duke is a 6.5-point favorite against No. 2 seed Virginia in the ACC Championship, according to the latest college basketball odds at bet365. The Blue Devils are battling for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and the over/under is 140 points. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Saturday NBA betting preview

Three NBA games begin at 8 p.m. ET or later, including Heat vs. Magic in an Eastern Conference battle. The Heat have won seven straight games, including Bam Adebayo's 83-point game against the Wizards on Tuesday. A national audience will be watching Lakers (+2.5) vs. Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. ET and Clippers (-13.5) vs. Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Lakers and Nuggets are separated by a half game for fourth place in the Western Conference, while the Clippers are in eighth place. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.