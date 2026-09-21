The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 2 NFL schedule concludes with Rams vs. Giants on Monday Night Football, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. SportsLine's experts have revealed a trio of NFL best bets and Rams vs. Giants picks. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Monday best bets at bet365

Rams -6.5 vs. Giants (-115)

Cam Skattebo Over 68.5 rushing + receiving yards (-115)

Davante Adams anytime touchdown (-115)

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Rams -6.5 vs. Giants

"Based on Week 1 alone, the Giants look like the side you want to be on, but this line was Rams -9.5 on the lookahead board last week," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "The late travel to Australia strategy which didn't work, but the travel was done that way as to be better for the Rams when they get back to Pacific Time Zone. 10 days off and against a Giants team, which looked great --- vs. an awful Cowboys defense. The Giants had 37.5 minutes of possession vs. Dallas, who allowed the G-Men to convert 9 of 11 third downs. Shouldn't have been a surprise as the Cowboys were 32nd in that category last year. But the Rams were 7th and won't let the Giants keep it that long." Bet on Monday Night Football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Cam Skattebo Over 64.5 rushing + receiving yards

"I'm buying the Giants as a legit team as well as Cam Skattebo and his Week 1 performance was certainly encouraging from a usage standpoint," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "Skattebo is a talented runner and the clear feature back. Skattebo is a very capable receiver and while I also like his rushing line, the Giants are 7 point underdogs in a game that could potentially provide some negative gamescript. Despite Skattebo not being utilized in the short area passing game he's very effective catching passes and he's capable of getting home on rushing yards alone. While I expect the Rams defense to play better, I think the Giants are undervalued and this game is likely to be competitive. I like the combo line as it provides some protection." Bet on Rams vs. Giants and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Davante Adams anytime touchdown

"We're going to eat some chalk here on the Rams and Davante Adams," SportsLine expert Will Brinson said. "He's -125ish across the market so it's not an insane price and McVay will want to make his star wide receiver happy. Plus, this isn't really pricing this as if Puka Nakua isn't playing -- I'd think Adams would close closer to -140 once we know that Puka is out. And even if Puka plays, it's fine, because Adams is such a lethal goal line weapon. There's no way they can keep him off the field around the goal line again after the disaster in Australia." Bet on Monday Night Football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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