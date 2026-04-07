The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The first golf major of the season begins on Thursday in Augusta, Ga., as defending champion Rory McIlroy joins Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm atop the golf odds board at bet365. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Golf betting preview

The biggest golf week of the year has arrived, with the first major set to start on Thursday morning. Rory McIlroy is the defending champion, and he is +1300 in the golf odds at bet365. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the +625 favorite, followed by Jon Rahm (+1050), McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau (+1300).

Scheffler, who is seeking his third win in seven starts at this tournament, is the outright favorite for the third year in a row. He was +450 to win the tournament last year, which were the shortest odds by any golfer at the event since 2013. McIlroy is a five-time major champion, but he went 11 years in between major wins prior to his win last year. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.