The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a seven-game NBA schedule on Wednesday night with the playoffs quickly approaching, while the MLB has four games starting after 6:30 p.m. ET. The first round of the first golf major of the year begins on Thursday in Augusta, Ga. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

The Cavaliers and Hawks are likely going to meet in the first round of the playoffs, but they will first play a home-and-home series that begins on Wednesday night. Cleveland clinched the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference earlier this week, while the Hawks are currently in fifth place. The Cavaliers are 3-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 236.5.

At 10 p.m. ET, the Thunder will try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference when they face the Clippers on the road. Oklahoma City cruised to a 123-87 win over the Lakers on Tuesday, while the Clippers are coming off consecutive wins over the Kings and Mavericks. Oklahoma City is an 8-point favorite in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 227. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The Yankees are off to the best start in the American League this season, winning eight of their first 10 games. They will try to clinch another series victory when they face the Athletics at 7:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday, with Will Warren (1-0, 2.70 ERA) set to start for New York. The Yankees are -207 favorites for baseball betting, while the Athletics are +172. The final game of the evening features the Twins (+130) vs. Tigers at 7:40 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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