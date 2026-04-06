The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The five-game NBA schedule is headlined by Hawks vs. Knicks and Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers, while the MLB slate includes Dodgers vs. Blue Jays and Braves vs. Angels. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday NBA betting preview

Four of the five NBA games on Monday night are between teams with winning records, including Knicks vs. Hawks at 7 p.m. ET in a potential first-round playoff preview. New York holds a one-game lead over Cleveland for third place in the Eastern Conference standings, while Atlanta is two games ahead of Philadelphia for fifth place. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 227.

At 9 p.m. ET, Denver will attempt to win its ninth consecutive game when it hosts Portland, which moved into eighth place in the Western Conference with its third straight win on Friday. The Nuggets are led by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is averaging a triple-double for the second year in a row. They are 7.5-point favorites in the Monday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 238. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, there are 13 games on Monday, including showdowns like Blue Jays vs. Dodgers and Braves vs. Angels. The Dodgers are returning to the scene of their World Series victory after winning seven of their first nine games this season. They are -150 favorites in money line betting at bet365, while the over/under is 9.

Also on Monday night, the Angels host the Braves at 9:38 p.m. ET. Atlanta is coming off back-to-back one-run losses to Arizona, falling to 6-4 overall this season. However, the Braves are -170 favorites against the Angels, who are coming off consecutive wins over the Mariners. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.