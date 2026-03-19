The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is an eight-game NBA schedule on Thursday, headlined by Heat vs. Lakers and Spurs vs. Suns. The Lakers are in third place in the Western Conference, but they are 5.5-point road underdogs against the Heat. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Thursday NBA betting preview

There are three matchups between teams with winning records on Thursday night, including Heat vs. Lakers at 8 p.m. ET. The Heat won seven consecutive games before falling to the Magic and Hornets in back-to-back games. They are 5.5-point home favorites against the Lakers, who are riding a seven-game winning streak after beating the Rockets in back-to-back road games.

Another 8 p.m. ET tipoff features the Spurs vs. Suns in a Western Conference showdown. San Antonio is 3.5 games behind Oklahoma City atop the standings, as the Spurs have only lost two games since January. They are 9.5-point home favorites against the Suns, who are on a three-game losing streak as they wrap up a six-game road trip. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.