The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Monday's sports schedule is headlined by a 10-game NBA slate, including Pistons vs. Lakers, Spurs vs. Heat and 76ers vs. Thunder. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Lakers extended their winning streak to 10 games on Saturday, and they will go for their 11th victory when they face the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET. Luka Doncic picked up his 16th technical to automatically trigger a one-game suspension, but the team successfully appealed to the league. The Pistons will be without All-Star Cade Cunningham (collapsed lung) for the third consecutive game, so they are 2-point home underdogs in the Monday NBA odds at bet365.

NBA bettors will also be focused on 76ers vs. Thunder and Heat vs. Spurs, which both begin at 7 p.m. ET as well. Philadelphia is a whopping 16-point home underdog, while the Heat are 3.5-point home underdogs. Other matchups on Monday include Bulls (+8.5) vs. Rockets, Mavericks (+2) vs. Warriors and Clippers (-13.5) vs. Bucks. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.