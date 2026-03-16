The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is an eight-game NBA schedule on Monday, headlined by Rockets vs. Lakers and Clippers vs. Spurs. All four of those teams are in the top eight in the Western Conference standings. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Lakers are a half-game ahead of the Rockets for third place in the Western Conference standings, making their matchup a crucial one on Monday night at 9:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is riding a five-game winning streak after beating the Nuggets in overtime on Saturday, as Luka Doncic hit a game-winner with 0.5 seconds remaining. Houston has alternated between wins and losses in its last eight games, including a 107-105 win over New Orleans on Friday, and the Rockets are 2.5-point favorites in the Monday NBA odds at bet365, with the over/under at 226.5.

San Antonio is 3.5 games behind Oklahoma City atop the Western Conference, as the Spurs have only lost two games since the end of January. They are coming off a 115-102 win over the Hornets on Saturday heading into their 10 p.m. ET matchup against the Clippers on Monday night. The Clippers are 7-2 this month, but they are 8.5-point underdogs against the Spurs, while the over/under is 233.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.