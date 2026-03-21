The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are 10 NBA games on Saturday, headlined by matchups like Magic vs. Lakers at 7 p.m. ET and Heat vs. Rockets at 8 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Lakers extended their winning streak to eight games with a 134-126 win over the Heat on Thursday night, as Luka Doncic poured in 60 points and LeBron James had a triple-double. They are in third place in the Western Conference standings, and they are 3-point road favorites in the Saturday NBA odds at bet365. Orlando is on a three-game losing skid after falling to the Hornets in a surprising blowout on Thursday.

Houston is 2.5 games behind Los Angeles in the Western Conference after losing both games to the Lakers earlier this week, but it bounced back with a win over Atlanta on Friday. The Rockets will play at home for the fifth game in a row when they host the Heat at 8 p.m. ET. Miami has dropped three straight games and is a 1.5-point road underdog on Saturday. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.