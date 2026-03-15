The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are multiple college basketball conference tournament title games, along with Knicks vs. Warriors (+14.5) in the NBA on Sunday. No. 1 seed Michigan faces No. 7 seed Purdue (+6.5) in the Big Ten Tournament championship at 3:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday college basketball betting preview

Michigan was clearly the best team in the Big Ten during the regular season, finishing four games ahead of Nebraska, Michigan State and Illinois atop the standings. The Wolverines have added wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament, but those wins came by a combined seven points. Yaxel Lendeborg knocked down a 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds remaining to lift the Wolverines over the Badgers in the semifinals.

Purdue entered the season as the top-ranked team in the country but did not live up to expectations during the regular season, losing eight games. However, the Boilermakers have picked up three strong wins during the conference tournament. They are 6.5-point underdogs in the Sunday college basketball odds at bet365, while the over/under is 149.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Sunday NBA betting preview

The Knicks host the Warriors in front of a national audience at 8 p.m. ET, as both teams continue dealing with injuries. New York is coming off a 101-92 win over Indiana on Friday, despite playing without starters Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns. Hart (knee) is a game-time decision, while Towns is expected to play. Golden State is without a host of players, including Stephen Curry (knee), Jimmy Butler (knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness), Moses Moody (wrist), Al Horford (calf) and Draymond Green (back). New York is a 14.5-point favorite, with the over/under at 216.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.