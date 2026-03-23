The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA takes center stage with 10 games on Monday, including Pistons vs. Lakers, 76ers vs. Thunder and Heat vs. Spurs, which all begin at 7 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday NBA betting preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will go for their 10th win in a row when they face the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET on Monday. Luke Kennard hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in a 105-104 win over Orlando on Saturday, giving the Lakers four straight road wins. Detroit leads the Eastern Conference, but is a 2.5-point home underdog in the Monday NBA odds at bet365.

There are a pair of other NBA games tipping off at 7 p.m. ET that will command attention, as the 76ers (+15) host the Thunder and the Heat (+5) face the Spurs. Oklahoma City has the best record in the NBA, while Philadelphia is playing without Tyrese Maxey (finger) and Joel Embiid (oblique). Meanwhile, the Spurs are 21-2 since February 1, the best record in the NBA during that stretch. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.