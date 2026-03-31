The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The seven-game NBA slate is headlined by Rockets vs. Knicks and Lakers vs. Cavaliers, while the MLB schedule includes Yankees vs. Mariners and Dodgers vs. Guardians. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Houston faces New York in an exciting cross-conference matchup at 8 p.m. ET, as the Knicks try to bounce back from a two-game losing streak. They fell to the Hornets and Thunder in the first two games of a four-game road trip, while the Rockets return home after splitting a four-game road trip. The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 218.5.

Later in the night, the Lakers host the Cavaliers at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is in third place in the Western Conference, while Cleveland is in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Both teams are playing the second leg of a back-to-back. The Lakers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest point spread betting at bet365, with the over/under at 235.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Tuesday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, there are 14 games to choose from on Tuesday. All of them start after 6:30 p.m. ET, so there are plenty of options in the evening. The Mariners and Yankees will play the second game of their series, as Max Fried (Yankees) faces Logan Gilbert (Mariners). New York is a slight -115 favorite, while the over/under is 7. Other games to watch include Cardinals (+135) vs. Mets, Astros (-150) vs. Red Sox and Dodgers (-235) vs. Guardians. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.