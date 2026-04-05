The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a loaded slate of games in the NBA and MLB, highlighted by matchups like Warriors vs. Rockets and Cardinals vs. Tigers. The latest NBA odds list the Rockets as 3.5-point favorites on the road, while the Tigers are priced at -136 for MLB moneyline betting. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NBA betting preview

There are six NBA games tipping off at 7 p.m. ET or later on Sunday, including Mavericks vs. Lakers at 7:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles heads into the final week of the regular season without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique), so LeBron James will try to help the Lakers hold their slim lead over the Nuggets for third place in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 233.5.

The second game of Sunday's nationally televised doubleheader features the Warriors vs. Rockets at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is on a three-game losing streak, but it has already clinched a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament and is expected to have Stephen Curry (knee) available. Houston is in fifth place in the conference, and it is a 3.5-point road favorite on Sunday night. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, Detroit is set to host St. Louis in primetime at 7:20 p.m. ET. The Tigers have won the first two games of the series, including an 11-6 rain-shortened victory on Saturday. Kerry Carpenter, Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling hit two-run homers and drove in three runs apiece. Tigers pitcher Keider Montero was recalled from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday to replace Justin Verlander (hip) on Sunday night. The Tigers are -136 favorites in the Sunday MLB odds at bet365. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.