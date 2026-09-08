The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 NFL season begins on Wednesday night with Seahawks vs. Patriots, and the Week 1 NFL schedule also features Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Week 1 NFL betting preview

The NFL season kicks off with Seahawks vs. Patriots on Wednesday in a rematch of last season's Super Bowl. This is the third Super Bowl rematch in Week 1, and the first since the Broncos faced the Panthers in 2016. Seattle is a 3.5-point home favorite in the Week 1 NFL odds at bet365, with the over/under at 44.5.

Then on Thursday night, the Rams face the 49ers in the first-ever NFL game in Australia. They split their season series last year, with San Francisco winning on the road in Week 5 and Los Angeles returning the favor on the road in Week 10. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites in the Rams vs. 49ers odds at bet365. Bet on the NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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