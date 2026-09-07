The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Football fans have a plethora of betting options, including Florida State vs. SMU at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday, or Week 1 of the NFL season, which kicks off with Patriots vs. Seahawks on Wednesday. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review. You can also check out our best betting apps. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 32-19 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Monday best bets at bet365

Florida State (+2.5) vs. SMU (-105)

Seahawks vs. Patriots: AJ Barner Over 23.5 receiving yards (-110)

Rams vs. 49ers: Christian McCaffrey Under 60.5 rushing yards (-110)

Combining the three picks into Monday parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to profit $611, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Florida State (+2.5) vs. SMU (-105)

"Many football observers are down on FSU's trajectory following a relatively lackluster performance in its 34-17 win over New Mexico State, and the seat is getting warmer under Mike Norvell," SportsLine expert Josh Nagel said. "The spread moved 1-1.5 points as a result, but this could be one of the better spots to back the Seminoles. SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings might be the best offensive player in this game, but a hand injury sidelined him for much of the preseason. Moreover, he and the Mustangs have been erratic, especially early. Last year, they started 2-2, with losses to Baylor and TCU, before surging down the stretch. We'll chomp down on our mouthpiece and take the points with a vulnerable but viable home underdog to close out Week 1." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Seahawks vs. Patriots: AJ Barner Over 23.5 receiving yards (-110)

"I like this spot for AJ Barner who looks like an ascending player for the defending champion Seattle Seahawks," SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick said. "Barner had a strong rookie season and was a reliable target for Sam Darnold. He dealt with numerous injuries which were addressed in the offseason. New Seahawks OC Brian Fleury, who served as the TE coach in San Francisco for the last four seasons, figures to feature the position more. There is minimal target competition after JSN. The Patriots did give up above average production to opposing tight ends last season." Use the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 to bet on Seahawks vs. Patriots and get $365 in bonus bets:

Rams vs. 49ers: Christian McCaffrey Under 60.5 rushing yards (-110)



"I was a big Christian McCaffrey supporter heading into 2025 and believed he would stay healthy and excel. I'm on the other side of the fence this season," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "After 450 touches last year, I expect the 30 year old RB to wear down and potentially see reduced workloads early in the season. Last year against the Rams, CMC combined for only 87 yards rushing and did a lot more damage in the passing game. With Los Angeles' defensive line MUCH stronger this year, the 49ers would be smart to throw their running back the ball instead of run him into the line. Either way, I think LA holds McCaffrey to under 50 rushing yards in Australia." Bet on NFL Week 1 and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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