Tuesday's sports schedule is headlined by action in the NBA and college basketball, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The NBA schedule features Spurs vs. Celtics and Lakers vs. Timberwolves, while conference tournament games continue in college hoops. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Spurs have been the hottest team in the NBA since the end of January, only dropping one game since then. They are currently on a four-game winning streak that includes victories over elite teams like the Pistons and Rockets, with both of those wins coming in blowout fashion. San Antonio is a 3.5-point home favorite against Boston in the Tuesday NBA odds at bet365, while the over/under is 222.5 for that 8 p.m. ET tipoff.

Then at 11 p.m. ET, the Lakers are 1.5-point home underdogs against the Timberwolves. Los Angeles has won five of its last six games, including a 110-97 win over the Knicks on Tuesday. Minnesota had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 119-92 loss to Orlando on Saturday, but it still holds a half-game lead over the Rockets and a one-game lead over the Lakers for third place in the Western Conference. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Tuesday college basketball betting preview

There is conference tournament action throughout the day on Tuesday, as the Big 12 Tournament, Big Ten Tournament and ACC Tournament begin play. In the ACC, No. 12 seed Virginia Tech is a 2.5-point favorite against No. 13 Wake Forest at 7 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, No. 10 seed BYU (-10) faces No. 15 Kansas State in the Big 12 at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 15 seed Northwestern (-6) faces No. 18 seed Penn State in the Big Ten at 7:30 p.m. ET. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.