The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is another eight-game NBA schedule on Tuesday, headlined by Magic vs. Thunder, Bucks vs. Cavaliers and Nuggets vs. 76ers. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City has not lost a game this month, extending its winning streak to eight games with a 116-103 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander narrowly extended his record streak of games with at least 20 points to 128 when he finished with 20 points in that game. The Thunder are 9.5-point road favorites against the Magic, who had their seven-game winning streak snapped in a 124-112 loss at Atlanta on Monday.

Denver will try to secure a season sweep when it hosts Philadelphia at 10 p.m. ET, as the Nuggets pulled out an overtime win at Philadelphia on Jan. 5 despite not having their starting five available. They have almost everyone back for the rematch as they continue pushing for a top-three seed in the Western Conference. Denver is a 15.5-point favorite against Philadelphia, while the over/under is 236. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.