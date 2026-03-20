The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a six-game NBA basketball schedule on Friday, headlined by Pistons vs. Warriors at 7:30 p.m. ET and Nuggets vs. Raptors at 9 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Friday NBA betting preview

Detroit continues to sit atop the Eastern Conference with a 50-19 record, leading Boston by four games in the standings. The Pistons have won five of their last six games, including a 117-95 win over the Wizards on Thursday. They are 5-point home favorites against the Warriors in the latest Friday NBA odds at bet365 for this 7:30 p.m. ET matchup, while the over/under is 217.

At 9 p.m. ET, Denver will try to bounce back from a loss to Memphis when it hosts Toronto. The Nuggets are in sixth place in the Western Conference with 12 games remaining in the regular season, going 7-8 since the All-Star break. They are 7-point favorites against the Raptors, who are riding a three-game winning streak and in fifth place in the East. The over/under for that matchup is 239.5. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.