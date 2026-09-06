The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Week 1 college football schedule offers two exciting matchups on Sunday night, featuring No. 4 Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin and No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville. According to the latest college football odds at bet365, the over/under for total points scored in Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin is 46.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here with the bonus code CBSBET366:

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How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday college football betting preview

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin preview

No. 4 Notre Dame opens its campaign against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field on Sunday night. The Fighting Irish won their final 10 games last season after losing their first two games of the campaign, ultimately missing out on the College Football Playoff. Wisconsin is coming off back-to-back losing seasons, and the Badgers are 20.5-point underdogs in the Sunday college football odds at bet365. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Ole Miss vs. Louisville preview

No. 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 24 Louisville is the lone top-25 matchup this weekend, as first-year Rebels head coach Pete Golding takes over a roster that is headlined by returning quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. Louisville has won at least nine games in three straight seasons under head coach Jeff Brohm, who is in his fourth season at his alma mater. The Rebels are 6.5-point favorites for this game, which will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

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