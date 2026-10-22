The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. NFL Week 7 kicks off when the Chicago Bears host the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. The Bears are favored by 3 points, according to the latest Patriots vs. Bears odds. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Thursday best bets at bet365

Bears -2.5 vs. Patriots

Drake Maye Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

Demario Douglas Over 34.5 receiving yards

Combining the three picks into same-game parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +500 (risk $100 to profit $500, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Bears -2.5 vs. Patriots

"The Bears have played six games this season, three with Caleb Williams and three without," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "In the three games with Williams, the Bears are averaging 31.0 points and 405.7 yards per game, compared to 19 PPG and 371.0 yards without. And that includes one game against Minnesota, where the Vikings shutdown everything, holding Chicago to 3 points and 297 yards. Against the Falcons in Week 5, Williams completed 30 of 36 passes overall, including a perfect 24-for-24 for 248 yards in a clean pocket. I still have questions about the Patriots ability to beat anyone good not named Buffalo. They did outlast Bills in a shootout, but the other wins this year are vs. the Jets, Raiders,and a sloppy win vs. the Steelers." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Drake Maye Over 1.5 passing touchdowns

"Drake Maye has thrown at least three touchdown passes in three straight games," SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein said. "He's rolling after a terrible start to the season. Now he faces a Bears' defense that can be had through the air. Chicago has played three above-average offenses and three below-average offenses. In the matchups against the better offenses (Carolina, Green Bay, Atlanta), the Bears gave up three, two and three TD passes. Back Maye to throw at least two on Thursday Night Football." Bet on Bears vs. Patriots and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Demario Douglas Over 34.5 receiving yards

"The Patriots are down another receiver with Romeo Doubs being sent to IR, and Douglas was the player who stepped up most in his absence last week, hitting season highs in receptions, yards and targets," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "I don't think the books have adjusted his line high enough with Doubs sidelined, as the Bears are 31st in the league in yards per pass play allowed, though the overall volume their defense sees is low thanks to how well they control the ball. With Drake Maye back to playing at a high level, he might be able to cash this on one play, as Douglas has a 35-yard catch in three of his last four games." Bet on the NFL and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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