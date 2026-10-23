The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The 2026 World Series begins on Friday when the Brewers face the Rays at 8 p.m. ET, while Celtics vs. Knicks is one of 12 NBA games on the docket. SportsLine's experts have revealed best bets for both of those games, along with college football picks for Army vs. Tulsa. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Knicks vs. Celtics: Karl-Anthony Towns Under 4.5 assists

Brewers vs. Rays: Under 6.5 runs

Tulsa -1.5 vs. Army

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +553 (risk $100 to profit $553, odds subject to change). Claim $200 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Knicks vs. Celtics: Karl-Anthony Towns Under 4.5 assists

"KAT has played the Celtics 10 times in his career. He's only had more than four assists once, coming back in 2024," SportsLine expert Bob Konarski said. "He only played 24 minutes in the home opener, due to foul trouble. Similar to banner night, wouldn't be surprised if he commits at least two fouls in the first quarter, having to sit out most of the first half like us fans have become accustomed to. Early in the season, he'll look to establish himself as a scorer as compared to the end of last season where he was more of a distributor in the playoffs." Bet on the NBA and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Brewers vs. Rays: Under 6.5 runs

"The Brewers entered the postseason with baseball's best record and continued their dominant run with a 7-1 playoff record, highlighted by a sweep of the two-time defending World Champion Dodgers," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "These two teams haven't met since early April, when Milwaukee took two of three from Tampa Bay. With Game 1 likely featuring a pitching duel between Jacob Misiorowski and Drew Rasmussen, everything points to a low-scoring game. Although Milwaukee claimed an 8-2 victory in their April matchup, Rasmussen has adjusted over the course of the year after Tampa Bay dropped his first two outings of the season. I anticipate a tight 1-1 tie heading into the sixth inning, putting the pressure on both bullpens to keep the score down, playing small ball." Bet on the World Series and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Tulsa -1.5 vs. Army

"This is the third week in a row the Tulsa defense has faced a team with option concepts, and my prediction is that this week we will see better results than at the beginning of that run when Navy found the end zone five times," SportsLine expert Chip Patterson said. "The Golden Hurricane will have their hands full with Army's high-powered offense, but it also should find plenty of success itself against a Black Knights defense that has been a little bit leaky in its two trips away from Michie Stadium." Bet on college football and get $200 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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