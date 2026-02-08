The New England Patriots will go for their seventh league championship when they face the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 Big Game on Sunday, and the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $100 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more. Claim $100 in bonus bets at bet365 here:

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $100 in bonus bets, follow the steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $100 in bonus bets regardless if the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $100 in bonus bets however you'd like, but just note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Seahawks vs. Patriots betting preview

Seattle and New England are meeting in the Big Game for the second time, as the Patriots pulled off a memorable win with an interception at the 1-yard line in the 2015 league championship, thwarting Seattle's bid for back-to-back titles. The Seahawks head into the 2026 Big Game as 4.5-point favorites in the NFL odds at bet365, while the over/under is 45.5. They blew out San Francisco in the Divisional Round before taking down the Rams in the NFC Championship.

New England has notched wins over the Chargers, Texans and Broncos, beating some of the league's best defenses. The Patriots are led by head coach Mike Vrabel, who has engineered arguably the most impressive turnaround in NFL history. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been one of the biggest storylines of the season, and he is facing Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. Claim the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up for bet365 here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is critical, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.