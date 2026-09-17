The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. A matchup with potential playoff implications takes center stage when the Buffalo Bills (1-0) take on the Detroit Lions (1-0) on Thursday Night Football. Buffalo is favored by 5.5 points at home, and SportsLine's experts have revealed three NFL best bets for Lions vs. Bills, which kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Lions vs. Bills best bets at bet365

Lions +5.5 vs. Bills (-110)

Jameson Williams Over 59.5 receiving yards (-130)

Over 54.5 points (-115)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +460 (risk $100 to profit $460, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Lions +5.5 vs. Bills

"We saw both offenses really answer the call last weekend, scoring 30 points in each matchup," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "We're looking forward to seeing which defense will be more than likely showing up to play better in Week 2. I believe with both teams being able to score offensively, this game will come down to a field goal." Bet on Lions vs. Bills and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Lions vs. Bills: Jameson Williams Over 59.5 receiving yards

"I'm not letting the Week 1 box score scare me away from Williams," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "He finished with just 45 yards, but his usage was perfect for attacking this over. Williams saw nine targets, ran a route on 37 of Jared Goff's 40 dropbacks and commanded 128 air yards, accounting for 56% of Detroit's total air yards. His 23% target share was also second on the team. The bigger story was the drops. Williams had two credited drops, including one on a perfectly placed deep ball that could have turned into a long touchdown. The opportunities could be there, especially in a favorable script." Bet on TNF and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Lions vs. Bills: Over 54.5 points

"We've got ideal football weather in Buffalo on Thursday night at 68° with 4 mph winds and only a 3% chance of rain. It's a new stadium for the Bills; welcome to Highmark Stadium, but it's the same defenses for both teams," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "The Lions allowed 30 points to the Saints last week, as the Bills allowed 31 points to the Texans. I think this is a back-and-forth game with both offenses doing pretty much everything they set out to do. It'll be an entertaining first game for Buffalo's new stadium. Over is the best play." Bet on Week 2 NFL and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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