The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are four NBA games on Tuesday, headlined by a nationally-televised doubleheader featuring Cavaliers vs. Magic (+10.5) and Suns vs. Nuggets (-6.5). Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Tuesday NBA betting preview

The Cavaliers face the Magic in an Eastern Conference showdown at 8 p.m. ET, as Cleveland looks to extend its three-game winning streak. This will be the first home game in more than a week for the Cavaliers, who swept their road trip against the Bucks, Bulls and Pelicans. They are 10.5-point home favorites against the eighth-place Magic, who are playing the second leg of a back-to-back after losing their fifth straight game on Monday.

The second game of Tuesday's nationally televised doubleheader features the Suns vs. Nuggets at 11 p.m. ET. Denver is coming off back-to-back wins over the Raptors and Trail Blazers, while Phoenix snapped a five-game losing skid with a 120-98 win over the Raptors on Sunday. The Nuggets are 6.5-point favorites in the Tuesday NBA odds at bet365. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.