The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a 10-game NBA schedule along with an 8-game MLB schedule, featuring matchups like Celtics vs. Hawks and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Friday NBA betting preview

The eight-game NBA slate features a pair of matchups between teams with winning records, as the Celtics host the Hawks and the Cavaliers face the Heat. Boston is coming off a 119-109 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday, while Atlanta has won 14 of its last 15 games. The Celtics are 4.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365.

Friday's nightcap features the Lakers vs. Nets at 10:30 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has won 13 of its last 15 games to solidify its third-place standing in the Western Conference, while the Nets have lost nine straight games and 19 of their last 21. The Lakers are 15.5-point favorites in point spread betting, with the over/under at 222.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Friday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, there are eight games on Friday night, including season openers like Blue Jays vs. Athletics and Braves vs. Royals. The final game of the day features Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks at 10:10 p.m. ET, as the defending World Series champions try to get off to a 2-0 start. They picked up an 8-2 win over Arizona on Thursday, as Andy Pages and Will Smith both homered for the Dodgers. Los Angeles is a -250 favorite on Friday, while the over/under is 8.5 runs. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.