The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is a loaded 12-game NBA schedule, headlined by Thunder vs. Celtics at 7:30 p.m. ET, while MLB Opening Day features a standalone matchup between the Yankees and Giants at 8:05 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

NBA fans will be treated to four matchups between teams with winning records on Wednesday, but none of them is bigger than Celtics vs. Thunder in a potential NBA Finals preview. Oklahoma City is the defending NBA champion and has the best record in the league again this season. OKC notched its 12th consecutive win on Monday. Boston had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Minnesota on Sunday, but is second in the Eastern Conference and has star Jayson Tatum back on the court.

The Thunder are 2.5-point road favorites, while the over/under is 218 in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365. Other games between teams with winning records are Pistons (-2.5) vs. Hawks, Cavaliers (-3) vs. Bulls and Timberwolves (+1.5) vs. Rockets. The nightcap features Clippers (-4) vs. Raptors at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

Baseball returns on Wednesday night as the Giants host the Yankees on MLB Opening Day, with first pitch set for 8:05 p.m. ET. The only game on the Opening Day schedule pits Yankees left-hander Max Fried against Giants right-hander Logan Webb. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has recorded at least one hit in all nine of his Opening Day appearances, including a home run against Webb in 2023.

Fried led the majors with 19 wins last season, and has a 4-1 record and a 2.68 ERA in nine appearances against the Giants. The Yankees are -125 favorites in the Wednesday MLB odds at bet365, with the over/under at 7. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.