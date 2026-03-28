The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Every MLB team is in action on Saturday, while the NBA schedule features Grizzlies vs. Bulls and Suns vs. Jazz in the evening. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Saturday NBA betting preview

The Bulls and Grizzlies are both out of the playoff race heading into their matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday night. Chicago is playing its third consecutive road game after losing to the 76ers and Thunder, while Memphis has only won one game since March 1. The Bulls are 3.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 244.5.

The final NBA game on Saturday night is Suns vs. Jazz, which tips off at 10 p.m. ET. Phoenix is in seventh place in the Western Conference after losing six of its last seven games, while Utah is on a four-game losing streak. The Suns are 16.5-point favorites in point spread betting, with the over/under at 230.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, all 30 teams are in action on the same day for the first time this season. There are seven games beginning at 7 p.m. ET or later, including Giants vs. Yankees at 7:15 p.m. ET. New York can secure a series sweep of the Giants, who are in their first season under manager Tony Vitello. The Yankees are -129 favorites after winning the first two games by a combined score of 10-0. Other matchups on Saturday night include Padres (-105) vs. Tigers, Dodgers (-246) vs. Diamondbacks and Mariners (-187) vs. Guardians. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.