The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Thursday's sports schedule is headlined by MLB Opening Day and a three-game NBA slate, including Hornets vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Thursday NBA betting preview

There are three games tipping off at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, including Pistons vs. Pelicans. Detroit had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Atlanta on Wednesday, the team's first loss since star guard Cade Cunningham was diagnosed with a collapsed lung. Cunningham will miss his fifth straight game on Thursday, but the Pistons are still 4.5-point home favorites in the Thursday NBA odds at NBA betting sites like bet365.

Elsewhere, the Hornets will host the Knicks in arguably the most intriguing game of the evening. The Hornets have won 22 of their last 28 games, while the Knicks are riding a seven-game winning streak. Charlotte is a slight 1.5-point favorite in point spread betting, with the over/under at 222.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Thursday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, there are 11 MLB games scattered throughout Thursday, two of them beginning after 8 p.m. ET. The defending World Series champion Dodgers will start the defense of their second straight title when they face the Diamondbacks at 8:30 p.m. ET. Right-handed pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was named the World Series MVP and will be on the mound for this game. The Dodgers are heavy -270 favorites in the Thursday MLB odds, while the over/under is nine runs.

Thursday's nightcap features the Mariners (-190) vs. Guardians at 10:10 p.m. ET in an American League matchup. Both teams made the playoffs last year, including a run to the ALCS for Seattle. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

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