The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's college football schedule features games like Miami vs. Wake Forest, Texas Tech vs. Houston, and Clemson vs. North Carolina. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Friday best bets at bet365

Miami -20.5 vs. Wake Forest (-110)

Houston +7.5 vs. Texas Tech (-105)

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Under 43.5 points (-110)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to profit $611, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Miami -20.5 vs. Wake Forest

"I haven't seen anything from Miami that'll suggest that they'll stub their toe against a Wake Forest team that can score," SportsLine expert Emory Hunt said. "The Hurricanes have been consistently excellent, keeping their foot on the gas the entire game. I don't think people realize how good they've been defensively as well." Bet on Wake Forest vs. Miami and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Houston +7.5 vs. Texas Tech

"The Fightin' Cody Campbells haven't exactly looked like the world beaters they were expected to be so far this season in wins over overmatched Abilene Christian (33-10) and Oregon State (35-24)," SportsLine expert Gene Menez said. "And now both Will Hammond and Thomas Castellanos are seeing snaps at quarterback, which tells me the staff is not happy with the play at the position. On Thursday, the level of competition steps up with Houston (2-0), which entered the 2026 season with much more continuity on both side of the ball than the Red Raiders. Cougars quarterback Conner Weigman has been in big games before. Houston should make this a competitive game, and I don't hate a money line sprinkle either." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Clemson vs. North Carolina: Under 43.5 points

"Nothing Clemson has shown this season has been good," SportsLine expert Eric Cohen said. "They have major QB issues and Dabo Swinney's lack of using the transfer portal has torpedoed this program from what it used to be. Not that UNC is all that great offensively, but I'm buying their defense after what I saw vs. TCU in Week 0. This game should be U-G-L-Y and ruled by both defenses. The Under is my top play but I wouldn't be surprised to see an upset either. North Carolina 19, Clemson 17." Bet on Week 3 college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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