The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's loaded college football schedule features games like Auburn vs. Florida, LSU vs. Ole Miss and BYU vs. Colorado State. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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Saturday best bets at bet365

Florida vs. Auburn: Under 53.5 points (-110)

Ole Miss +3 vs. LSU (-110)

Colorado State +17.5 vs. BYU (-105)

Combining the three picks into parlay betting at bet365 would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to profit $611, odds subject to change). Claim $365 in bonus bets after your first $10 wager at bet365 with the bonus code CBSBET365 here:

Florida vs. Auburn: Under 53.5 points

"I know Alex Golesh was brought to Auburn to fix the offense, but it's the defensive side of the ball that's impressed me more with the Tigers," SportsLine expert Tom Fornelli said. "I also wonder how effective their offense can be against Florida, who is going on the road to face the toughest defense they've seen so far." Bet on Auburn vs. Florida and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Ole Miss +3 vs. LSU

"Quarterback Sam Leavitt has thrown two touchdown passes for LSU this season while also tossing four interceptions," SportsLine expert Micah Roberts said. "It's just two games, but it's funny to see Leavitt on the injury report as questionable (earlier this week) for Saturday's game against Ole Miss, the team that Lane Kiffin used to coach. Apparently, that's what Lane Kiffin did regularly at Ole Miss, and everyone involved is brushing it off with a "nothing" statement. When Las Vegas heard about the news, they didn't blink, and the point spread stayed the same. Ole Miss to cover." Bet on college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

Colorado State +17.5 vs. BYU

"Jim Mora has things cooking already out west after turning around the UConn program," SportsLine expert David Bearman said. "Rams have won their two games 93-37, racking up 1,100 yards of offense. QB Hauss Hejny has 9 TDs and 539 yards as Mora has offense humming. BYU covered against a tough Arizona team, but need a late TD and trailed at the half in a game that Arizona looked like the better team." Bet on Week 3 college football and get $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365:

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