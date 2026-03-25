The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There is something for everyone on Wednesday's sports schedule, including Thunder vs. Celtics in the NBA and Yankees vs. Giants in the MLB. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Wednesday NBA betting preview

NBA fans will be treated to four matchups between teams with winning records on Wednesday, but none of them is bigger than Celtics vs. Thunder in a potential NBA Finals preview. Oklahoma City is the defending NBA champion and has the best record in the league again this season. OKC notched its 12th consecutive win on Monday. Boston had its four-game winning streak snapped in a loss to Minnesota on Sunday, but is second in the Eastern Conference and has star Jayson Tatum back on the court.

The Thunder are 2-point road favorites, while the over/under is 220 in the Wednesday NBA odds at bet365. Other games between teams with winning records are Pistons (-2.5) vs. Hawks, Cavaliers (-2.5) vs. Bulls and Timberwolves (+1.5) vs. Rockets. The nightcap features Clippers (-4) vs. Raptors at 10:30 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Wednesday MLB betting preview

The 2026 MLB season begins with an Opening Day showdown between the Yankees and Giants at 8:05 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. New York did not make many offseason moves after being eliminated by Toronto in the ALDS last season. San Francisco is debuting new second baseman Luis Arraez and center fielder Harrison Bader following a .500 season that cost manager Bob Melvin his job. The Giants hired manager Tony Vitello from Tennessee, and they are +105 underdogs on Wednesday night. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.