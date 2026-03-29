The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. There are nine NBA games on Sunday, including a nationally televised doubleheader featuring Thunder vs. Knicks and Nuggets vs. Warriors. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Sunday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City and New York are both eyeing a trip to the NBA Finals this season, and they will meet in a key regular-season matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET. The Thunder have won 13 of their last 14 games to hold onto first place in the Western Conference, while the Knicks are 1.5 games behind Boston for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Thunder are 8.5-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 224.5.

The final NBA game on Sunday is a Western Conference matchup between the Nuggets and Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Golden State is riding its first three-game winning streak in more than two months, holding the tenth and final spot in the play-in tournament. However, Stephen Curry (knee) is sidelined, so the Nuggets are 11.5-point favorites in point spread betting, with the over/under at 238.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, there are 12 games throughout Sunday, including a primetime showdown between the Mariners and Guardians at 7:20 p.m. ET. Cleveland has won two of the first three games of this special four-game series, including a 6-5 win in 10 innings on Saturday. Guardians rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter hit his fourth home run in his third career game, helping his team pull off the upset as +153 underdogs. The Mariners are -160 favorites on Sunday night, while the over/under is 7.5. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.