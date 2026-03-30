The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $365 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The eight-game NBA schedule is headlined by Thunder vs. Pistons at 9:30 p.m. ET, while Monday's MLB schedule features Mariners vs. Yankees at 9:40 p.m. ET. Claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 bet at bet365 Sportsbook here with the promo code CBSBET365:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account:

Monday NBA betting preview

Oklahoma City can clinch back-to-back 60-win seasons for the first time in franchise history with a win over Detroit on Monday night. Detroit is 5-1 in its recent stretch without Cade Cunningham, who remains sidelined on Monday. The Thunder are 12-point favorites at NBA betting sites like bet365, with the over/under at 216.5.

The final game of the night features the Lakers vs. Wizards, which tips off at 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles has only lost one game since March 5, surging to third place in the Western Conference. The Lakers are 16-point favorites in the latest point spread betting at bet365, with the over/under at 236. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Monday MLB betting preview

For baseball betting, there are 15 games to choose from on Monday. Several of them are particularly intriguing, as the Mariners host the Yankees at 9:40 p.m. ET and the Dodgers face the Guardians at 10:10 p.m. ET. New York and Los Angeles are both off to 3-0 starts this season and are considered some of the top World Series contenders. The Yankees are -115 favorites against the Mariners, while the Dodgers are -190 favorites against the Guardians. Claim $365 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.