Bet365 bonus code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Astros vs. Padres on Sunday Night Baseball, MLB betting

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Sunday's MLB schedule is the perfect time to take advantage. All 30 teams will be in action, and the day culminates with Padres vs. Astros on Sunday Night Baseball at 8:20 p.m. ET. According to the latest MLB odds at bet365, the Padres are listed as -120 money line favorites, while the over/under for total runs scored is 9. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Sunday MLB betting preview

Mariners vs. Rays betting preview



After losing seven of their last 10, the Seattle Mariners have fallen to third in the AL West. They're now four games behind the Houston Astros and running out of time to reverse course and get back into the race. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays lead the Yankees by 4.5 games and the Red Sox by 6 games in the AL East. Emerson Hancock will start for Seattle and Ian Seymour is the choice for Tampa Bay. The Mariners are -115 favorites on the money line at home, while the Rays are +105 underdogs. Bet on Rays vs. Mariners and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Padres vs. Astros betting preview



The San Diego Padres are third in the NL West, but they're still in the hunt for an NL Wild Card spot heading into a matchup with the Houston Astros on Sunday Night Baseball. Houston has surged to the top of the AL West with a strong second half and is scheduled to start Cristian Javier tonight. San Diego will counter with Randy Vazquez at home. The latest MLB odds from bet365 list the Padres as -120 favorites and the Astros as +110 underdogs. Bet on Astros vs. Padres and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.