Bet365 bonus code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Panthers vs. Cardinals, 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. The Arizona Cardinals will face the Carolina Panthers in the 2026 NFL Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. According to the latest NFL odds at bet365, the over/under for total points scored in Panthers vs. Cardinals is 35.5. Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Thursday NFL Hall of Fame Game betting preview

The Cardinals are playing in the Hall of Fame Game for the first time since 2017, while the Panthers are playing in it for the second time (1995). Arizona has lost eight of its last nine preseason games, and it is opening a new tenure under head coach Mike LaFleur. Quarterback Carson Beck, a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, is scheduled to start for the Cardinals.

Beck is currently listed third on the Cardinals depth chart behind Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. The Panthers are going to start Kenny Pickett, who is expected to play a few series before handing the ball over to undrafted rookie Haynes King. Carolina is coming off its first playoff appearance since 2017, becoming the fifth team in league history to win its division with a losing record.

The Panthers are 1.5-point favorites and -120 on the money line, while the over/under is 35.5. Carolina is -0.5 on the first-half spread and -120 to win the first half, according to the latest NFL Hall of Fame Game odds at bet365. Bet the NFL Hall of Fame Game and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

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