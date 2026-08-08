Bet365 bonus code: Claim $150 in bonus bets for Rangers-Orioles, Dodgers-Diamondbacks, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest bet365 bonus code gives new users $150 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Saturday's sports schedule is headlined by a loaded MLB slate, featuring matchups like Rangers vs. Orioles (7:15 p.m. ET) and Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks (8:10 p.m. ET). Claim $150 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook here:

Full details can be found in our bet365 bonus code review.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code

New users can use the promo code to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $150 in bonus bets, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and use the bet365 bonus code. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with -500 odds or greater.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $150 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses, with the offer varying by state. You can divide the $150 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account here:

Saturday MLB betting preview

Rangers vs. Orioles betting preview



Texas and Baltimore will meet for the second game of their three-game series at 7:15 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Rangers are in a tight battle with the Astros and Mariners atop the American League West, while the Orioles are fighting for the final AL wild-card spot. Texas is a -150 home favorite on Saturday, with starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (7-7, 3.96 ERA) facing Orioles pitcher Kyle Bradish (7-10, 3.79 ERA). Bet on Orioles vs. Rangers and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers betting preview



The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers will face the Diamondbacks in the second game of their three-game series at 8:10 p.m. ET on Saturday. Los Angeles has struggled this week, but still has a comfortable lead atop the NL West. Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.76 ERA) is facing Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.66 ERA). Los Angeles is a -180 road favorite in the Saturday MLB odds at bet365. Bet on Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks and get $150 in bonus bets with the latest bet365 bonus code when you sign up here:

Responsible Gaming

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, and bet365 has the resources to help, including deposit limits and betting limits. bet365 also has contact information for national resources that help with responsible gaming, such as 1-800-MY-RESET.